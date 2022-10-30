Police encourage safe disposal of old prescriptions

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they want you to take your old, expired prescription medicine and throw it away.

But not just anywhere. On National Drug take Back Day, the DEA is working with police to help Vermonters clean out their stashes safely.

“So, they’re not sitting in their medicine cabinets, or you know having family members, homes or access close,” said Kevin Grealis a detective with the South Burlington Police Department.

Members of the public were able to dispose of their expired prescriptions, including controlled substances securely with police at stations across the state

“it’s kind of a national day where we can collect these, these drugs and they can get disposed up in a safe manner,” said Grealis

The goal is to reduce the access to potentially dangerous medicine so that Vermonters can protect themselves, their families and their homes. Police say it’s best to drop the meds off with them instead of trying to burn them or flush them yourself. They say doing so could lead to negative health and environmental effects.

“Your family members, you know, younger or older could have access to them and also anyone who’s in your house… sometimes we see with our residential burglaries, those are often things that are targeted to our prescription medications,” said Grealis

Police say the program is a good reminder to everyone to be mindful of the things they have in their home and the effects they could have.

“People forget that they have them. So, this is a good reminder of people that kind of take stock of what they have and get a chance to get rid of it,” said Grealis

Even though the program happens twice a year police say you can get rid of your old meds whenever you want.

“A lot of police departments have dropped boxes to where you can do it at any time,” said Grealis

The collected drugs will be taken to New Hampshire to be destroyed. And police say that the disposal of medications is essential to protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.

