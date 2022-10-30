Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland.

Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever.

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch the parade of skeletons. There were lots of kids in costumes, dozens of Halloween floats, several school bands marching in step, and lots of funny cars. And don’t forget the candy!

Thank you to Alyssa Euber and her family in Rutland for sending us this great live stream of the parade.

