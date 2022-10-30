Rutland park getting grant for repairs

RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX)- “To know that families can just take some time. Even just a little bit of time to come and make memories that will last a lifetime. That’s what means a lot to us, and to know that Justin’s spirit is living on.” Says Justin Thomas’s Mother Michele Thomas.

The Justin Thomas Memorial Park was dedicated to a child named Justin who died of bacterial meningitis in 1997 on a family vacation. After the vacation the family wanted to turn that sorrow into joy as the city and community worked with them to build a new park in their son’s name. Now Roy and Michelle Thomas are raising money 25 years later to update the park.

“One of them is replacing this structure. Over the last 25 years has seen so much love and attention from so many families that have come to enjoy this space. It’s bitter sweet, it’s overwhelming for us,” says father Roy Thomas.

The family has already raised twenty five thousand dollars out of their own pocket to repair the park. They have also been doing fundraisers as the community helps them to get more money. but the city is getting involved too. The effort has earned the building communities grant. Where the city agreed to match what funds were raised. The mayor of Rutland says supporting this family is important.

“The equipment here is getting to the end of its useful life and we wanted to see the next generation to be able to use it. So we were excited to see that there was an effort to upgrade the park. We wanted to be a part of it,” said Mayor David Allaire

The park will be getting a new structure and there will be a new brick path where people can engrave their own messages in them. Community members say they want to see this park thrive for their children.

“It’s great. It’s a safe place to sit and just watch your kids play. To see kids interact with each other is the joy of a parent,” said Carolyn Behrendt from East Wallingford:

The family says they are grateful for the ongoing support all these years. Even though it’s for their son. They want the community to enjoy it most.

“They come and they play. They’re happy, they’re enjoying themselves for a little bit. That’s what matters, taking that time out of your day and making those memories. Because that’s all you have in the end is those memories,” said mother Thomas.

