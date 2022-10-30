Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wanted for a purse snatch from a car in South Burlington. These are surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for the larceny on October 19th. The victim told South Burlington Police they lost not only the purse, but bank credit cards. The total loss to the victim is approximately $10,000. If you recognize these individual suspects, please contact South Burlington PD.

