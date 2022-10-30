Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”

We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic.

The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his fan base has exploded. He’s performing one last sold-out show tonight at Higher Ground in South Burlington.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss caught up with Noah Kahan at Higher Ground before his Saturday night show.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in October 2022
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
Ludlow man acquitted of murdering girlfriend’s baby
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found

Latest News

x
Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault
Fun things to do this Halloween Sunday
What to Do: Sunday, October 30
X
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
rutland halloween parade
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year