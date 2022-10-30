Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”

We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic.

The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his fan base has exploded. He’s performing one last sold-out show tonight at Higher Ground in South Burlington.

Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss caught up with Noah Kahan at Higher Ground before his Saturday night show.

