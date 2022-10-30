Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter.

The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.

Because of this, they’ve advised the Vermont Agency of Transportation to make sure it has all the salt it can hold ahead of winter, and the League thinks towns should do the same if it’s possible.

So far, there have not been many complaints or worries from towns about their salt supplies.

“Our salt supply won’t be an issue for us this year,” Chris Jolly, Stowe’s Assistant Public Works Director said. “The vendor that we will be buying our salt from doesn’t rely on Vermont railroad. It’s barged into Montreal on the St. Lawrence River and then it’s trucked directly to steal so we don’t rely on railroads so it’s not a concern for the town of Stowe.

Although towns like Stowe may not be impacted by the possible strike, towns like Colchester who do receive their salt on the rails say they’re not worried yet, but they’re monitoring the situation closely.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.