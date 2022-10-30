Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter.

The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.

Because of this, they’ve advised the Vermont Agency of Transportation to make sure it has all the salt it can hold ahead of winter, and the League thinks towns should do the same if it’s possible.

So far, there have not been many complaints or worries from towns about their salt supplies.

“Our salt supply won’t be an issue for us this year,” Chris Jolly, Stowe’s Assistant Public Works Director said. “The vendor that we will be buying our salt from doesn’t rely on Vermont railroad. It’s barged into Montreal on the St. Lawrence River and then it’s trucked directly to steal so we don’t rely on railroads so it’s not a concern for the town of Stowe.

Although towns like Stowe may not be impacted by the possible strike, towns like Colchester who do receive their salt on the rails say they’re not worried yet, but they’re monitoring the situation closely.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in October 2022
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region
Ludlow man acquitted of murdering girlfriend’s baby
File Photo
Missing Massachusetts girl found

Latest News

Vt. born musician, Noah Kahan, garners national attention for newest album, "Stick Season."
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
x
Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault
Fun things to do this Halloween Sunday
What to Do: Sunday, October 30
X
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters