What to Do: Sunday, October 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this final Sunday of October.

Shelburne will host their Halloween celebration and parade this afternoon. There is a costume contest at the Shelburne Town Center from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by the parade, which begins on Falls Road at 2:00 p.m. After the parade, until 4:30 p.m., you can go trick-or-treating, play carnival games at the Town Gym, make spooky crafts at the library, or scope out the free food at the fire station. These activities are free and open to the public.

Burlington’s annual Halloween Bike Ride kicks off downtown this afternoon. Join hundreds of riders for a rolling costume Halloween party. The police-escorted bike parade begins at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in City Hall Park. Costumes are encouraged.

Head to the Barn at White Rocks in Wallingford to decorate pumpkins and watch scary movies! From 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. this afternoon you can find family-friendly fun, including pumpkin decorating and two short film screenings. Costumes are encouraged, and the event is free to all. Pumpkins and decorating materials will be provided.

Make your way to Once Upon a Time Toys in Stowe for a Halloween Toy Haunting! The store will turn over a spooky new leaf, with ghosts, ghouls, and witches gliding around to greet (or haunt) guests. Organizers say there will be treats, and maybe some tricks. Prizes will be handed out for the scariest, funniest, and most creative costumes.

Or, if you aren’t feeling the Halloween spirit, you could head to Queechee for some planet viewing. From 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight you can view the night sky with local astronomy experts. Organizers say you can see Saturn and Jupiter, all the while getting familiar with telescopes, which are available for borrowing from the Queechee Library. All ages are welcome and there will be another event of its kind this coming Tuesday at the same time.

Finally, you can go to Bradford and participate in a 12-hour tabletop board game event. The Space on Main in Bradford welcomes you to come in for a game or two or to stay all day at their full day of board games. It’s open to everyone and costs $5 to participate.

