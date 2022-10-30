YCQM OCT. 30, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident.

Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
X
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in October 2022
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region

Latest News

Actor Barry Bostwick
YCQM OCT. 30, 2022
Salt stock piles in Knox County are full for winter.
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
Vt. born musician, Noah Kahan, garners national attention for newest album, "Stick Season."
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
x
Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault