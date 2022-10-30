BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beautiful weekend weather will continue with even warmer temperatures today, though it started off quite cold again. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Good news for trick-or-treaters…Halloween will be dry and mild, with highs in the 50s. The Champlain Valley will approach 60 degrees.

A system will move into the region Tuesday, but will interact with dry air. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but only widely scattered light showers are expected. It will remain mild with highs in the low 60s, and lows in the 40s.

Quiet and unseasonably mild conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the 40s, definitely mild for early November. A few showers are possible Saturday, but temperatures will remain well above average.

