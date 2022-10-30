Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last weekend of October was fantastic, and fortunately, the decent weather will continue on Halloween. Expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. For trick-or-treaters, it will be generally in the mid to upper 50s, with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph…not bad at all! A weakening low pressure system will then bring showers Tuesday, but they will be on the light side.

November will start off with continued mild weather. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs near 60 degrees, and lows in the 30s to low 40s. Thursday and Friday will have plenty of sunshine. Highs will be very mild, in the mid 60s, and lows will only drop into the 40s to low 50s.

Our next chance for showers will be Saturday as a cold front moves through. Highs will still be mild, in the 60s. Sunday will be fair with cooler temperatures in the 50s, which is closer to average for early November.

