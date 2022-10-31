$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated one billion dollars and area store managers say tickets are going fast.

“I just think you can’t win if you don’t play. Throw a few bucks at it, you know. It’s an opportunity, right?” said David Martel of Williston, one of many in our region throwing in a few bucks.

After a recent $366 million winning ticket was sold in Middlebury, Vermonters we spoke to are hoping for lady luck. “I think that’s crazy, you know. A whole billion dollars for yourself. What would you do with it, you know, there’s not enough,” said Patrick Hanley of South Burlington.

It’s the second time in Powerball history that the jackpot has exceeded one billion and many folks say if they won they’d use their winnings to help others. “I’d give a lot of it to charity. I’d put a lot of it in a trust fund for my grandchildren, that type of thing. So, there are a lot of positives about it,” said Tony Acciavatti of South Burlington.

“I’d probably pay off some debt, help out some friends, then just save the rest really. Buy a house, buy a car, stuff like that -- normal stuff. I wouldn’t go crazy I don’t think,” said Patrick Messeiger of Middlebury.

and even if they don’t win, some say they feel good knowing that some of the proceeds go towards Vermont’s Education Fund. “Our education system could use some help, so I think it’s a good thing that it helps the Education Fund out, I think it’s great,” Martel said.

Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery officials expect Powerball sales to be up with the jackpot being so high. “Of course, we recommend responsible gaming. Right. It only takes one purchase of a ticket for you to be entered into that drawing. But you do see an increase in the number of people that want to play because the stakes are so high,” said the department’s Jacqueline Posley.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

