Camp Ta-Kum-Ta benefit offers Halloween fun

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta.

You’d never guess it by looking at their house but Tom and Erika Reeves aren’t big Halloween people. “Well, I can’t watch a scary movie but I love building and I love creating,” Erika said.

Despite that, the two have built haunted houses for many years in a handful of locations. It started at a preschool in Jericho 35 years ago.

“Since then, we’ve been building them on and off, either for the fun and families or for fundraising for charities,” Tom said.

In 2016, the Reeves built an elaborate haunted house in their basement. Despite their success, they haven’t had it since. “It’s a lot to set it up and actually we thought we needed a break after 2016. And then -- you know how time goes by, and then suddenly COVID hit -- it was clear you couldn’t be doing things like this,” Tom said.

This year, it’s back and bigger than ever after taking six years off. “I think actually we saw a prop that we really liked and went, ‘Wow, let’s do the haunted house again!’” Erika said.

And it’s for a good cause. This year’s proceeds will go 100% to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, a cause the family hold close to their heart after losing a son to cancer.

The setup for this fundraiser is nothing short of impressive, with Erika’s eye for design and Tom’s background in electrical engineering. “We’re both retired so we’ve been in the basement for about a month,” Erika said.

Weaving through the garage, then into the basement, visitors will go through haunted laboratories, nurseries, and clown rooms, to name a few.

The haunted house is staffed with about 15 actors who won’t touch you but promise to scare you. So, on this All Hallow’s Eve, the Reeves’ are inviting everyone to come for a scare that helps the kids at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, too. “They will come out unharmed, unscathed, with a smile on their face,” Erika said.

The Reeves Haunted House runs from 6 to 10 and is donation based. They ask that visitors park carefully and be extra careful for trick-or-treaters.

