Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead

An investigation in Hartland is underway after a deadly one-car crash.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -An investigation in Hartland is underway after a deadly one-car crash.

Police say it happened on Briar Patch Road last night.

Officers say 55-year-old Scott Sargent wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when his pickup truck drifted off the road and into a tree. He was determined dead at the scene.

The reason for the crash is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
X
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
x
Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault
People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the...
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
File photo
Swarms of Asian lady beetles hit our region

Latest News

File Photo
Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween
File Photo
Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time
An investigation in Hartland is underway after a deadly one-car crash.
Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead
Shelburne
Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade