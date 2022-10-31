Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -An investigation in Hartland is underway after a deadly one-car crash.
Police say it happened on Briar Patch Road last night.
Officers say 55-year-old Scott Sargent wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when his pickup truck drifted off the road and into a tree. He was determined dead at the scene.
The reason for the crash is not yet known.
