Car crash in Hartland, Vt. leaves man dead

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -An investigation in Hartland is underway after a deadly one-car crash.

Police say it happened on Briar Patch Road last night.

Officers say 55-year-old Scott Sargent wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when his pickup truck drifted off the road and into a tree. He was determined dead at the scene.

The reason for the crash is not yet known.

