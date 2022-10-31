Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner.

Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group.

The browns have owned the popular Route 100 Tourist spot since 2000. Snyder says his priority is to maintain the success of the cider mill and look at future growth opportunities, including reintroducing jugs of fresh cider back to the local market.

