Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Kids in costumes will be hitting the streets tonight for Halloween, and decorations should be the only thing giving them a scare.

AAA is reminding drivers that the roads will be crowded this evening, with families out trick or treating.

Experts say to keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially excited and unpredictable children.

Caregivers, make sure your kids are visible, using things like glowsticks, flashlights, and reflective tape. Use crosswalks, stay on the sidewalk, and pay attention.

When in the car, stay buckled up and make sure bulky winter jackets aren’t being stuffed into car seats.

The National Highway Safety Administration says Halloween can be dangerous because of the combination of people drinking and children on the streets trick or treating.

Locally, the South Burlington fire department posted on Facebook asking people to avoid distracted, buzzed, and drunk driving.

We received police reports of about 20 DUIs in our region just over the weekend.

