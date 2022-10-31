Federal housing development grants coming to New Hampshire

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is getting ready to roll out $100 million in federal grants to help address the region’s housing shortage.

Governor Chris Sununu says the first round of checks will be sent out in the next couple of weeks. He made the comments while touring MegaPrint, a small printing business in Holderness, where he also received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business. Sununu says businesses can’t grow if there is no place for the workforce to live.

“When a project goes from ‘x’ to 30% or 40% more than what they thought, that project is going to stall, especially on the affordable housing side, because the margins are so thin. So, we are picking up a lot of those costs to allow that workforce housing,” Sununu said.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. $40 million will go directly to cities and towns to help fast-track projects. The other $60 million will be distributed directly to developers.

