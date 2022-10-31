Federal housing development grants coming to New Hampshire

File photo
File photo(KFYR)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is getting ready to roll out $100 million in federal grants to help address the region’s housing shortage.

Governor Chris Sununu says the first round of checks will be sent out in the next couple of weeks. He made the comments while touring MegaPrint, a small printing business in Holderness, where he also received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business. Sununu says businesses can’t grow if there is no place for the workforce to live.

“When a project goes from ‘x’ to 30% or 40% more than what they thought, that project is going to stall, especially on the affordable housing side, because the margins are so thin. So, we are picking up a lot of those costs to allow that workforce housing,” Sununu said.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. $40 million will go directly to cities and towns to help fast-track projects. The other $60 million will be distributed directly to developers.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
X
Milton man faces charges after crash that killed his two daughters
2 arrested for Church Street assault
The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for Jamie Cameron.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the...
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms

Latest News

Liam Madden/File
Madden defends campaign finance irregularities
MM
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
MM
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta benefit offers Halloween fun
Wheeler dog park
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues