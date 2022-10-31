Flu cases surging in many areas

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flu season has ramped up early in the U.S., and our region is no exception.

The CDC says it’s been more than a decade since flu season hospitalization rates have been this high at this time of year nationwide. In Vermont hospitalization rates for emergency room and urgent care visits for the flu and flu-like illness are higher than in the last three years.

Experts say getting the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself, and the best time to do it is now. “if we’re seeing an early flu season, we would hope that that means later in the winter it might be a bit milder. But you really can’t predict that and the best prevention measure to help you keep from getting the flu is to get your flu vaccine,” said Laura Ann Nicolai, Vermont’s deputy epidemiologist.

Experts say it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to be effective and say that if you plan on gathering this holiday season, the sooner you get your shot, the better.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
X
Milton man faces charges after crash that killed his two daughters
2 arrested for Church Street assault
The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for Jamie Cameron.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the...
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms

Latest News

SDF
$1B Powerball jackpot mania hits region
sdf
Flu cases surging in many areas
File photo
Federal housing development grants coming to New Hampshire
Liam Madden/File
Madden defends campaign finance irregularities