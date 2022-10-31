Northern NY school district prepares for electric bus fleet conversion

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A northern New York school district has been awarded millions of dollars to begin a transition to electric school buses.

The Salmon River Central School District is a winner of the EPA’s clean school bus rebates program. About $4.3 million will be used to replace 11 school buses with electric models. Part of that funding includes constructing charging stations at the district’s bus garage.

The district, which serves the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, says it’s no secret this technology is the future, so they are charged with figuring out the best way to implement it. “How do we make this $4.3 million work the best, most effectively and efficiently for us while maintaining safety and making sure we have enough energy in these buses to do our trips that service our kids -- that’s what it’s all about,” said district superintendent Stanley Harper.

The district is currently in the process of a feasibility study on the infrastructure to make sure the buses can be used to their maximum capacity. Harper says whatever upgrades are made now, he wants to ensure they will support the whole electrification of the bus fleet, so they don’t have to revisit this same topic year after year.

