Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time

Oct. 31, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s Secretary of State says today is the deadline to mail in your ballot.

Secretary Jim Condos says ballots need to be in the mail by today to make sure they get back to the correct Town Clerk in time for Election Day.

He says to place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside, then make sure you seal the mailing envelope.

Condos says more than 85,000 Vermonters have already voted in the election.

If you don’t mail it in today, bring it with you to the polls next week.

