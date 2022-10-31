Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade

By Kiana Burks
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade returned Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the spooky festivities. People there got to strut their stuff while enjoying music, candy, costumes, and the beautiful fall weather. Along with the parade, there was a costume contest at the Shelburne Town Center, trick or treating, free food and crafts for people of all ages to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Burlington
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
X
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
x
Burlington Police arrest two men for Church Street assault
Several households around Vermont may have received these mailers in their mailbox
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in October 2022
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

Latest News

Burlington Bike Parade 2022
13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington
Three student Eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to...
UVM student Eco-reps, cycling to recycle
A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a...
Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron
Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade