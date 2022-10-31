SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade returned Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the spooky festivities. People there got to strut their stuff while enjoying music, candy, costumes, and the beautiful fall weather. Along with the parade, there was a costume contest at the Shelburne Town Center, trick or treating, free food and crafts for people of all ages to enjoy.

