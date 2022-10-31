South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates

The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.

“We expanded the boundary, so now it is over an acre. We fixed the gate entrance, so now the gate swings both ways and it’s safe for both dogs and their humans to enter and exit -- which was critically important. This is a much bigger dog park than was originally built. There’s still room for expansion, but we wanted to open,” said South Burlington City Councilor Matt Cota.

The park is expected to open as early as Friday with an official “soft opening” set for mid-November.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.