Spooky finds to celebrate Halloween at the Vermont historical society

One of the artifacts we got to see was a hollow glass ball from New Hampshire dating back to the 19th century.

“It’s called a windfall because of the belief that if you threw a witch into holy water, it would reject her and she would float just like a hollow glass ball of air floats. And we know that this one was used as a superstitious object,” said Teresa Texiera Greene, the collections manager with the historical society. She says another similarly-aged glass crystal ball was used for meditating until you hallucinated.

She says there’s also evidence here Vermonters have tried to connect with the afterlife. That includes a handkerchief that says “Dear mother” on it. “The idea was that a medium would channel a spirit and allow the spirit to write on a surface through them. And so everyone in the seance would be holding hands and at the end of it, the message would be written on a surface like this handkerchief,” said Greene.

Among the spooky objects in the historical society, includes what is thought to be a love spell because there’s hair, dirt, cloth, and a burnt piece of paper with initials on it.

And hair is not uncommon to find in things of the past. While it may seem unusual today, the historical society has a mourning bracelet worn by a loved one of the dead, dating back to the 18th or 19th century. Other Artifacts also used human hair, like a wreath made out of hair from Middletown Springs. Greene says using the hair of the deceased was a popular mourning strategy in the 18th century. “It’s a piece of somebody that you can take without hurting them and it doesn’t want so you can make stuff out of it just like you would any kind of textile craft -- which was a skill that most women were taught,” said Greene.

Another mourning item is a Montpelier wedding ring with grave dirt inside from a Vermonter who was assassinated down south during the reconstruction period following the Civil War.

Medical tools and information are also among Vermont’s spooky history. For instance, a medical textbook from France dates back to the 1500s, along with a 19th-century trepanning drill,a tool used for removing part of the skull. Greene notes that the technology is not much different between eras. They also have a tool used in the past to “let out demons” by drilling a hole in someone’s head.

And what would Halloween be without creepy dolls? Their collection includes dolls from the 19th century found all over the state. They all look a bit scarier than the dolls we encounter today. Greene says it was not uncommon for doll owners to remove the doll’s hair and sew in their own.

The historical society hosted a creepy doll bracket on Twitter a few weeks ago. Voters decided the winner is a 1970s doll whose face was made from a shriveled-up apple.

