UVM Field Hockey sets program record in thrilling win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a senior day to remember for Vermont field hockey.

The Catamounts already had a conference tournament bid locked up, while Cal was playing for one of their own.

After senior Maddie Moran scored to force overtime with no time left on the clock, Sophia Lefranc scored the game-winner just 27 seconds into the extra frame to give UVM its program-best 13th win of the regular season.

“I’m overwhelmed, the game was really exhausting but it’s nice to finish it like that. It was a really nice team goal,” Lefranc said. “It’s so nice to finish it and give them an opportunity to celebrate senior day with a win.”

“When another team is playing for their life, we knew it was going to feel like this today. We knew Cal had excellent scoring potential, and no doubt they elevated their game today,” said head coach Kate Pfeifer. “You could feel that they were fighting for their lives. I think even more impressive by our team, to be able to know the spot but to compete the way we did, and be able to respond every time we were scored on.”

Seniors Haley Buffenbarger, Sierra Espeland, Kate Hall and Maddie Moran were honored postgame. UVM will face Stanford on November 3 in the conference tournament.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.