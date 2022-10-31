UVM, St. Michael’s meet in men’s basketball exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a tie game at the halfway mark, Vermont pulled away down the stretch to down St. Michael’s in an exhibition game on Saturday night.

Both coaches saw things they liked out of their teams, but also noticed a little rust - which is expected in an exhibition.

“A lot of new guys, they looked nervous, sped up, first game in uniform at home, that happens. In the first half, most of our guys, new and some of our returners in new roles, were a little bit sped up and nervous,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “As the game went on, I thought we settled in nicely. We have to take care of the ball better but again, that’s what we play these games for. We have to credit St. Mike’s for some of that. Overall, good night and it’s great to be back.”

“I liked our toughness a lot. We were competing, and our guys were ready and excited to play. They know what this place is about, and I’ve educated them if the guys didn’t know what this place is about and what this program has been doing for a long time,” St. Michael’s head coach Eric Eaton said. “They battled, they took a couple shots right on the chin, and we came right back out and made some plays. We should have cleaned up our offense a little bit, and defensively we had some mistakes we made. But that’s this time of year, and that’s why we play games like this.”

