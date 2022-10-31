Vt. Capitol Police get utility terrain vehicle, barricades

Vermont Capitol Police UTV and trailer.
Vermont Capitol Police UTV and trailer.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Capitol Police have rolled out a new utility terrain vehicle and other special equipment to protect the Statehouse.

The UTV and storage trailers for fencing barricades were paid for by a $70,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The equipment is intended for public places without intense security measures like the Capitol complex.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says the new UTV will give them the flexibility to work with and provide aid to other law enforcement. “{To} raise and lower that posture when we need to in an intelligence-based fashion. We want to keep it open and welcoming as possible but we also need to keep in mind there are people out there that wish to do us harm,” he said.

While the Statehouse grounds never saw the barricades and fencing that went up after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, heavily armed state troopers and other law enforcement were on high alert in Montpelier and other state capitols in the subsequent days.

