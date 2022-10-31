Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girls soccer game.

Superintendent Sean McMannon sent a letter to the district outlining what he calls “repulsive, violent, racist and homophobic language,” including a student being called a monkey and another targeted with comments about their sexuality.

It reportedly happened last week during a game against BFA-Fairfax.

In 2021, comments made at a boys soccer game launched a discussion about reporting racial abuse and violence. Since then, McMannon says the Vermont Principals’ Association implemented new policies for reporting and procedures to collect and analyze data specifically related to racism and homophobia.

The superintendent says officials and coaches at the soccer game followed the new rules and paused the game and that students were spoken to, but he says the damage was done and some BIPOC students ended their season early.

McMannon in the letter says there needs to be a statewide policy. “WSD will continue to plead for a statewide, policy and procedural-level commitment with resources to condemn and address all racial and homophobic abuse and violence. We acknowledge that prevention begins with difficult, uncomfortable, and courageous conversations about racial and homophobic violence. Please join us in continuing to fight racism and homophobia!” he said.

