BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Halloween! It is a great evening for trick-or-treaters. Expect a mild night with temperatures falling into the 40s and plenty of clouds. There is a disturbance bringing scattered showers to the Northeast. Locally, showers are running into dry air, which is limiting coverage and intensity. Isolated light showers will be around tonight, with better chances to see some raindrops as the night goes on.

The chance for a few light showers will continue into Tuesday with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures stay mild for this time of year, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s again. Shower chances will end by Wednesday as high pressure anchors itself nearby through the rest of the week. This means the first week of November will be way warmer than normal with a good amount of sunshine and no major chances for rain.

Wednesday will feature decreasing clouds and highs near 60. By Thursday, there will be plenty of sun with highs in the mid 60s.The warmest air will arrive by the weekend, when temperatures could exceed 70 in spots. A system will approach late in the weekend, but will likely skirt north of the area.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

-Jess Langlois

