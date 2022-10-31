Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Monday and Happy Halloween, everyone! Nothing scary about the Halloween forecast this time around. It’s looking good! There will be a mix of sun & clouds today, but temperatures will be running a good 10 degrees above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 53°).

A few, widely scattered showers will move in overnight along with a weakening storm system coming out of the southern plains, and there could be a few more of those scattered showers on Tuesday to start out the month of November.

After that, we are looking for another stretch of very nice, warmer-than-average weather with lots of sunshine. That nice stretch of weather will last right through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather ahead! Happy Halloween, and be careful on the roads tonight with all those witches and goblins moving about. -Gary

