Body found in Colchester fire identified

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester police are still investigating a house fire where a body was found, but now officers say they know who was inside.

The fire happened last Tuesday at the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park. Several departments responded to help.

Police say Heidi Pruss, 46, was found dead inside. Police say Pruss was the owner of the home.

The cause of the fire and how she died are still pending, but officers say they haven’t discovered anything that would indicate foul play.

