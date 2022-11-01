Burlington City Council to hold crucial vote on CityPlace
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crucial vote is expected Tuesday night on the future of Burlington’s CityPlace project.
The Burlington City Council is holding a special meeting to consider an amended development agreement that could allow the long-delayed project to get underway in the coming weeks.
The new amended agreement comes after the project was taken over last year by a three-person, local development team -- Dave Farrington, Scott Ireland, and Al Senecal. The council is expected to approve the agreement, paving the way for the project’s foundation permit.
The project has been plagued for over a decade by design changes, financing trouble, legal wrangling, and a rotating cast of developers. The project is currently slated to include 420 housing units, 80 of them affordable, more than 400 parking spaces, and 40,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition to resolving the empty pit in the heart of downtown Burlington, the project will also reconnect Pine and St. Paul Streets.
The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.
