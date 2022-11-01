Essex residents celebrate a spooktacular Halloween

By Rachel Mann
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex residents in the Lang Farm area say they saw more trick-or-treaters than the past several years. They tell Channel 3 COVID-19 and a few rainy Halloweens kept people in. One family says the neighborhood has never been so busy.

With a slew of well decorated homes, kids and adults booth had a spooktacular time. Some say they were in it for the tricks, while others were looking forward to the treats.

Watch the video to get a look at the festivities.

