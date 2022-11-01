HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month.

“It’s about getting homeless individuals and families into permanent housing. But in the meantime, how are we providing them with the resources and the shelter they need to be safe and well,” said Juana Matias, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regional administrator. Matias on Tuesday got a tour of the pods up close and says this is the first shelter of its kind that she’s aware of in the six New England states she oversees.

Come December, the pods will temporarily house up to 35 of the most vulnerable people in the community. There will also be on-site bathroom facilities and connections for residents to receive wrap-around social services for permanent housing, jobs, and food.

“We need shelter. There’s no doubt from walking around and looking around and knowing what’s going on right now in the rental housing market that people are homeless and it’s going to be a tough winter, so we need shelter,” said Michael Monte with the Champlain Housing Trust, which is contracting with the city to manage the community with 24/7 on-site staffing. He says they are still hiring staff to work at the site and is optimistic they will fill those spots. Monte says their aim is to make it a safe and positive experience for everyone. “We are going to be paying attention to what’s going on. It’s really important for us that the residents are safe, which means that the residents are feeling safe, the neighborhood will feel safe. So, we have the same goal. There’s no difference between what we want and what, I think, the neighborhood wants.”

Meanwhile, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says hundreds of units of housing are in the pipeline, along with coming zoning regulations aimed at giving developers even more options to build in the city. “We know that way too many of our neighbors are suffering and our businesses are suffering too our organizations are struggling to hire and keep folks because of the tightness of the housing challenge right now,” he said.

