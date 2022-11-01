Jury reviewing testimony in Gurung murder trial

Aita Gurung/File
Aita Gurung/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury deliberating in the insanity murder trial of a Burlington man on Tuesday asked the judge to review video testimony.

Aita Gurung was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police say he killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and severely injured his mother-in-law in the October 2017 attack.

The prosecution has attempted to show that Gurung suffered from alcohol withdrawal, wanted beer money from his wife, and knew what he was doing at the time of the murder. The defense argued Gurung suffered from major depressive disorder with psychotic symptoms like paranoia and hearing voices in his head.

Jurors on Tuesday will be re-watching two hours of testimony from Gurung’s mother-in-law.

Jury deliberations in the case began Monday.

