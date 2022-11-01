Locally-grown turkey prices insulated from nationwide price spikes

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is behind us and that means it’s time to talk turkey.

Bird populations nationwide were impacted by the bird flu, meaning the price some consumers pay at the store will be higher. The USDA estimates the price per pound at about 73% higher than last year at the grocery store.

Locally, Vermont flocks haven’t been impacted by the flu, and prices are expected to remain more stable. The Shelburne Meat Market takes orders for Misty Knoll Farm in New Haven, one of the larger producers statewide. They say the price has remained the same as last year -- about $4.99 a pound. Head butcher Chris Allard says orders have been rolling in and people want the whole bird.

“It seems to be a higher volume than last year. Last year and the year before with guest counts being down, people were doing breasts or partial breasts and stuff like that. And it seems like this year it’s back to all full birds, which is nice. It’s a bit easier for us to handle and definitely a better product overall,” he said.

Allard recommends placing orders ASAP in case a shortage does occur. Some of his other suppliers from other parts of the country are warning about shortages.

