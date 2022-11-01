Montpelier police chief to step down after 2-year stint

Chief Brian Peete/File
Chief Brian Peete/File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s police chief is stepping down.

The city announced on Tuesday that Chief Brian Peete had accepted a job in Kansas. Peete was hired in July 2020.

In a statement, the city praised his contributions to the department, including the challenges of assuming command during the worst of the pandemic and in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. The chief called it a tough decision to leave and praised city leadership.

Peete will be on the job through the end of the year. His replacement hasn’t been named yet.

Related Stories:

Montpelier Police reevaluate responses after reduction in officers

Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot

Chaplain reacts to dismissal from Montpelier Police Department

Montpelier Police reverse course on Chaplain decision

Diversity and anti-bias training program coming to Vermont’s capitol city

Montpelier to release public safety recommendations

YCQM Dec. 27, 2020

New Montpelier police chief navigates changing times

Amid nationwide protests, Vermont gets Black police chief

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for Church Street assault
School officials are investigating a racial incident at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girls soccer...
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
File photo
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for Jamie Cameron.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident

Latest News

"Passion in a Pandemic: Making an opera at Hanover High School" premiers Tuesday night in...
New documentary spotlights Hanover High School opera program
xx
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
File photo
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Costly repairs have left the future of the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh hanging in the...
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative