Montpelier police chief to step down after 2-year stint

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s police chief is stepping down.

The city announced on Tuesday that Chief Brian Peete had accepted a job in Kansas. Peete was hired in July 2020.

In a statement, the city praised his contributions to the department, including the challenges of assuming command during the worst of the pandemic and in the immediate aftermath of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. The chief called it a tough decision to leave and praised city leadership.

Peete will be on the job through the end of the year. His replacement hasn’t been named yet.

