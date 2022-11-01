New documentary spotlights Hanover High School opera program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new documentary about the making of an opera at Hanover High School during the pandemic premiers Tuesday night.

We first told you about “Passion in a Pandemic: Making an opera at Hanover High School” when it was going to be shown at the high school back in January. Since then, it’s undergone some changes, including some major editing to get it ready for a national audience on public television.

Norah Jacobson, the film’s director, says it was her first time working with high school students in a film. “I was struck by how honest and candid they were and blunt about what they were going through and their feelings about everything. You know, you ask a high school student a question, and instead of having all of these masks and veils that adults have learned to use to protect themselves from the world, they are right there,” she said,

The film will be shown Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Nugget Theater in Hanover.

