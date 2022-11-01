Pacific Group closes on purchase of Jay Peak

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official -- Jay Peak has new owners.

Following a Florida judge’s approval in September of Pacific Group Resort’s $76 million winning bid, the state of Vermont Tuesday officially approved the ski terrain leases that allowed the final closing of the deal.

The closing of the sale comes 6.5 years after the resort entered receivership following the unraveling of the EB-5 foreign investor scandal. The Utah-based company plans to make no changes to the staff and winter operations. All existing ski passes will be honored for the 2022 and 2023 ski seasons.

“Jay Peak is a highly respected resort property widely known for its prodigious snowfall and avid patrons. It fits our strategy of geographic diversification in a strong ski market and has a proven team of dedicated staff who have created and embraced a strong mountain culture that is clearly resonating,” PGRI executive vice president Mark Fischer said in a statement. “Adding Jay Peak to our family of properties allows us to capitalize on that cultural cache while creating future growth opportunities for both our employees and the overall company.”

Jay Peak becomes the sixth ski resort in Pacific’s portfolio.

