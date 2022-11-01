Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative

Costly repairs have left the future of the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh hanging in the balance.
Costly repairs have left the future of the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh hanging in the balance.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter.

Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.

The gym for the former CVPH Wellness Center -- and the future home of the YMCA -- will have a temporary turf floor.

