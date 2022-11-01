Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17.

But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had told the justices that “the delay resulting from a stay would be unavoidably harmful” to the grand jury investigation.

Lower courts had rebuffed Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.

Tuesday’s order dissolved a temporary hold that Justice Clarence Thomas had placed on the testimony while he and his colleagues weighed the arguments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for Church Street assault
School officials are investigating a racial incident at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girls soccer...
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
File photo
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for Jamie Cameron.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
LIVE: Biden discusses Social Security, Medicare
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours.
74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods