Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Midnights” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has achieved yet another “Bejeweled” crown.

She is now the first artist to ever claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

No. 1 this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

The rest of the nine slots were from other tracks on the album, including “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested for Church Street assault
School officials are investigating a racial incident at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girls soccer...
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for Jamie Cameron.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
File photo
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
1 dead in Hartland crash

Latest News

A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that...
Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home
From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
1 killed at Houston party attended by members of Migos, police say
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in Cherkasy region of Ukraine on Monday....
UN agency inspecting Russia’s unfounded ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week.
Body found in Colchester fire identified
Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one...
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County