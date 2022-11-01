Traffic detours in Burlington North and South ends

(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday morning construction crews will be out causing a detour to your morning commute.

At 7:00 a.m. crews will be restoring the curbing and pavement that was removed on Pine Street, near Birchcliff Parkway, because of a water main break and gas leak, last week.

The southbound lane will detour drivers onto Lakeside Avenue to Sears Lane back onto Pine Street.

Also Wednesday, crews will be on North Avenue paving between Ethan Allen Parkway and Shore Road. This work will last until Thursday.

Then over on the Beltline, above the railroad tracks, milling and paving will be happening on November 7th. Both directions will be closed to traffic.

