Vermont planning ‘Vulnerable Person Alert’ system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont public safety officials are considering expanding who’s covered under missing person alerts.

The state’s Amber Alert system currently only covers abducted children. Officials are considering creating a Silver Alert for people over 60, but that doesn’t capture everyone, especially people with cognitive impairments. A new draft policy from the Department of Public Safety would create a new alert -- the “Missing Vulnerable Person Alert,” that could send alerts to broadcasters and cell phone users.

“We’re looking at anybody, any age, that has a cognitive concern for them and they wander off or they’re going missing. It allows the public and law enforcement to have some more resources to locate them safely and quickly,” said Ron Lafond with the Vermont Intelligence Center.

The last Amber Alert in Vermont was issued in 2016. The new proposed alert will be tested over the next two years.

