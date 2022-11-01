Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video.

Police say the assault took place around 2 a.m. Sunday on Church Street. When officers arrived, they found Liam Carroll unconscious on the ground and two people -- 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson and Dominic Lewis of Winooski -- restrained by witnesses.

Carroll’s girlfriend, Kylee Harvey, says he remains in critical condition in the hospital with head trauma after being kicked several times. She says he has already undergone brain surgery but that it will likely be months before he’s released. She adds that it could have been worse if a bystander hadn’t intervened. “He was a bouncer at Red Square. He saw it all happening and he ran over and helped to restrain the guys,” Harvey said.

Harvey is asking that anyone who recorded the attack, to give it to the police.

Police have said it was a random encounter and that the suspects and the victim did not know each other. Horner and Lewis have been charged with assault.

