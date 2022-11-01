Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade.

The Vermont Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation worked together on a brochure that forecasts more than 50 occupations that are expected to pay above the state’s median wage over the next decade. That could mean at least 500 high-earning job opportunities in Vermont.

Darren Perron spoke with the foundation’s Carolyn Weir about the effort.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.