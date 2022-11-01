Will Killington have snow for World Cup?

Killington World Cup-File photo
Killington World Cup-File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge.

Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns.

The resort’s snow-making team needs between 100 to 150 hours to create the amount they’ll need for the races -- that’s about six days of snowmaking. FIS officials are expected to come to Killington by November 16th to inspect conditions.

“Even if we are not completely 100% ready at that date, they have given us approval in the past if we have the proper snow-making window leading up to the event. So, the plan is, if it’s cold enough, we can make snow. And actually the colder it is, the more water we can freeze into snow and the faster we can make snow,” said the resort’s Kristel Killary.

The event begins November 25th.

