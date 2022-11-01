BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today looked like a typical November day, but it was still warm for this time of year. There will be no shortage of warmth through this week, and it comes with a true treat for this time of year: sunshine. Clouds may thin for some by early Wednesday, but it will be an overall mostly cloudy night. Areas that do clear by morning will see cooler temperatures. Most of us will fall into the 40s with a few upper 30s possible.

Cloud cover will vary by location Wednesday, but the overall trend will be more clouds in the morning with increasing sun as the day progresses. The most likely places for clouds to linger into the day will be in some of the notorious slow to clear spots across northern and eastern areas. Once the clouds clear, it will stay clear through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Thursday morning will likely be the chilliest of the week with lows falling into the 30s.

Sunshine continues into Thursday. As the week goes on, we’ll see wind speeds pick up and warming temperatures with each passing day. By Thursday, temperatures will be solidly back in the mid 60s, with upper 60s and even the chance for some low 70s in the valleys by the weekend.

With high pressure in place from midweek through the weekend, it will be dry with at least partial sunshine. There isn’t even a chance for showers until Sunday night.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

