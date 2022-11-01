BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday and Happy November, everyone! We made it through Halloween with some pretty decent weather. Approaching showers held off until the overnight hours, well after trick-or-treat time.

November is our cloudiest month of the year, and right on cue, this first day of November will be mostly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers as a weakening low pressure system moves through the northeast. But the showers won’t amount to much and they will come to an end before the end of the day.

High pressure will be building in and sticking around through the end of the week and into the weekend. That means we are in store for a stretch of nice weather which will include lots of sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures. Highs will be well into the 60s by the end of the week and even into the low 70s for the first weekend of November. Our next chance for showers won’t be until next Monday.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Remember to set your clocks back (”fall back”) one hour late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. And, as always, take this opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.