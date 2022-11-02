14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs

Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed.

The juvenile was cited into family court.

Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK.

Related Story:

Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school

