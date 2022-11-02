Adirondack rail trail back on track

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A planned rail trail between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid in the Adirondacks is moving ahead again after years of delays and litigation. New York offiicials gathered in Saranace Lake Wednesday for the official groundbreaking.

First completed in 1892, the Adirondack Railroad opened the region to a surge of tourists, health seekers, and seasonal residents. “This is where it all began,” said New York Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

Regular rail service on the line ended decades ago. Now, New York state officials want to convert the first 34 miles of the historic corridor into a premier recreational attraction for the Adirondack region. “It’s bikers, hikers, walkers birdwatchers -- this is going to become a destination,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

The project has been in the works for over a decade. Once complete, the Adirondack Rail Trail will connect the communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake. The route will allow users to enjoy each community through trails that will be accessible year-round. “For people coming to visit the Adirondacks, a chance to get into the backcountry in a way that they haven’t been able to before,” Seggos said.

Once complete, the trails will connect campsites and waterways in the preserved forest lands next to the travel corridor. Interpretative signage will help visitors learn about the history of the railway, cultures of nearby communities, and surrounding lands and waters.

“The beauty of this area is just absolutely unparalleled. I think when you have these spaces, you want to make sure that you are thinking broadly around being, thinking about the history of what’s taking place in the area. You want to be culturally sensitive so that you’re providing the information that’s necessary from a historical perspective,” Moy said. She says it will also be an economic driver for the region. “People are going to come to the area. You’re competing in local restaurants, buying things locally as well, and so we think it’s a real important part of what needs to happen here up in the Adirondacks.”

The trail is expected to be completed in 2025.

