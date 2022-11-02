Aging Vermonters victims of state’s real estate ‘gridlock’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s senior population is growing rapidly, but aging homeowners are discovering it is very difficult to find housing that suits their needs.

The resulting housing pileup affects not only older Vermonters’ ability to age comfortably but also younger residents who want to purchase their first homes.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who reported on the story for the newspaper’s “Locked Out” series.

